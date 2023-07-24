Tripura Police Foils 41kg Cannabis Smuggling Attempt At MBB Airport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 24, 2023: In a significant operation conducted today, the Tripura Police successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 41 kilograms of cannabis from the cargo terminal of MBB Airport in Agartala. The contraband had arrived at the airport from the Indian Post Office and was intended for transportation outside the state.

According to sources from the Airport Police Station, the airport authorities received information about two suspicious parcels that had originated from the Indian Post Office and were set to be transported out of the state. Upon receiving this critical information, the officials at the cargo section of MBB Airport conducted a thorough scanning of the parcels. Their suspicions were further confirmed, prompting them to immediately inform both the Post Office and the local police stations.

However, despite the alert, no representatives from the Post Office arrived to claim the parcels. In adherence to the law and to prevent any potential harm, the authorities decided to open the parcels and discovered 41 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside. Without delay, the contraband was seized and transported to the Police Station for further investigation.

The police are actively investigating the entire matter to trace the origin and destination of the illegal consignment. The operation’s success is a testament to the vigilance and cooperation between various agencies working to curb drug trafficking and maintain law and order in the state. The authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens by preventing the illegal transportation of drugs through strict and proactive measures.