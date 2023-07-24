West Bengal Assembly To Hold Discussion On ‘Manipur Ethnic Violence’ During Monsoon Session

NET Web Desk

The West Bengal Assembly commenced its monsoon session on Monday with a significant decision to address the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. The assembly’s decision to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Northeastern state came during an ‘all-party’ meeting, which, notably, was boycotted by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, the lone Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA, Nawsad Siddiqui, was also conspicuously absent from the meeting.

According to TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, the all-party meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to hold a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur. However, the specific date and the parliamentary procedure under which the discussion will take place are yet to be determined.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has accused the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and Manipur of implementing “divisive” policies that contributed to the escalation of ethnic strife in Manipur.

Since the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the conflict has resulted in a tragic toll of more than 160 fatalities, with several others injured.

However, the opposition BJP has been steadfastly boycotting the all-party meetings and meetings of the business advisory committee in recent sessions. The party has expressed strong opposition to any discussion on Manipur in the assembly, instead pushing for a focus on the violence that occurred during the panchayat polls in the state, which led to numerous casualties.

“The state government is attempting to deflect attention from its failures. We demand discussions on women’s safety in Bengal and the panchayat poll violence in the state,” asserted BJP’s Siliguri MLA, Sankar Ghosh.

The monsoon session, expected to span two weeks, holds crucial debates and discussions on various pressing matters affecting the state, including the critical issue of addressing the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Source: PTI