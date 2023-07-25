Assam Government Plans To Create Urban Forest In Guwahati’s Borbari Hill

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: Guwahati is set to embrace a greener and more eco-friendly environment as the state government gears up to develop an urban forest in the heart of the city. The picturesque Borbari Hill will undergo a transformation into a lush forest, symbolizing the state’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Covering an area of 4 square hectares, Borbari Hill will soon be home to a thriving community of 1,400 tree saplings, carefully selected to enhance the green cover and ecological balance of the region. The project, spearheaded by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), aims to not only beautify the landscape but also bolster the geological stability of the hillock and its surrounding areas.

The initiative comes as a significant step towards creating a harmonious coexistence between nature and urban development in the city. The mini forest, nestled amid the urban landscape, will offer respite to residents and visitors alike, providing a serene space for leisure, recreation, and rejuvenation.

In a bid to further the state’s green drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently reached out to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. During their meeting on July 14, CM Sarma sought support in procuring one crore saplings for widespread plantation under the PM’s LiFE Mission in Assam. Responding to the appeal, Minister Yadav assured assistance from experts in Dehradun, who will lend their expertise to facilitate the successful plantation of one crore saplings.

To facilitate the ambitious plantation drive, the Chief Minister also shared plans for floating a national tender to obtain the required saplings. This endeavor will not only contribute to Assam’s green endeavors but also align with the nationwide efforts towards environmental protection and sustainability.

The development of the urban forest at Borbari Hill and the plantation drive reflect the state’s determination to preserve its natural heritage, combat climate change, and foster a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.