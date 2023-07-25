Assam Government Prepares For Establishment Of ‘Unity Mall’ In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: The government of Assam is all set to bring the vision of national and regional integration to life with the construction of a unique ‘Unity Mall’ (Ekta Mall) in Guwahati. The primary aim of this project is to promote unity among the people by offering a diverse range of products from the state, the region, and other states across India.

Although the exact location is yet to be finalized, the Unity Mall will serve as a common marketplace for local goods and products from different states. It will also house One District One Product (ODOP) products, handicrafts, Geographical Indication (GI) products, and various regional items.

The impressive structure will consist of two basement levels, a ground floor, and five storeys above, encompassing multiple facilities and amenities. With plans for 35 shops dedicated to each state and Union Territory, 35 shops for Assam’s districts, outlets for Indian commercial brands, a food court, yoga and meditation area, an art gallery, and dormitories, the mall aims to create a thriving shopping and cultural experience.

One of the main objectives of the Unity Mall is to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and encourage the purchase of local products among the residents of Assam and visitors alike. By doing so, the mall will provide significant support to local artisans and producers, generating employment opportunities and boosting the sales of their products to a broader audience.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in promoting national integration. The Unity Mall in Assam is a testament to PM Modi’s vision of establishing common marketplaces for local goods across the country. The Government of India has been actively encouraging states to set up such Unity Malls to showcase and sell ODOPs, handicrafts, and GI products from their respective regions, as well as products from other states.

The initiative aligns with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget, urging states to establish Unity Malls in their capital cities or prominent tourism and financial centers. The Unity Mall in Guwahati, as the capital and gateway to the Northeast, serves as the ideal location for this unique project, paving the way for enhanced trade and cultural exchange, fostering national unity, and supporting local economies.