Assam Governor GC Kataria Applauds Sainik School’s Commitment To Nation-Building

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, during his inaugural visit to Goalpara district, praised the remarkable efforts of Sainik School in providing top-notch education and instilling a strong sense of dedication towards serving the nation in defense services among its students.

Accompanied by district and police officials, the governor visited Sainik School and held a meeting with the school’s principal, Col Y.S. Parmar, and faculty members. The principal presented a comprehensive overview of the school’s facilities, curriculum, and admission procedures. He also highlighted the students’ impressive achievements in sports, defense examinations, and other fields.

In his address to the teachers and students, Governor Kataria underscored the significance of discipline in personal growth. He expressed his delight in witnessing the school’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education that prepares students for selfless service in defense services and contributes to the nation’s progress.

Commending the school’s pivotal role in promoting education, the governor encouraged the students to develop a profound love for their motherland, preserve cultural heritage, and embrace self-sufficiency. He celebrated the positive trend of girls excelling in various sectors and stressed the vital role both boys and girls play in India’s growth, envisioning a future where their collective efforts lead the nation to global leadership.

Governor Kataria suggested organizing exposure visits for students to underprivileged areas to gain a deeper understanding of the lives of the less fortunate. Such experiences, he believed, would foster empathy and inspire the students to positively impact the lives of those in need.

Highlighting the essence of collective development, he urged Sainik School, Goalpara, to take the lead in extending a helping hand towards progress and encouraged the adoption of sustainable practices. The governor proposed the installation of solar grids to generate the school’s own power.

During his visit, Governor Kataria also explored Sri Surya Pahar, an archaeological site, and visited the Suryapahar Archaeological Museum. There, he witnessed the region’s rich historical heritage showcased through various ancient artifacts and antiques.