Assam’s Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin Labels Opposition Alliance As ‘Coalition of Corruption’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: Dr. Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and a senior BJP leader, has strongly criticized the newly formed opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), branding it as a “Coalition of Corruption.” In a recent statement to ANI, he expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Momin commended initiatives such as digital transactions and direct benefit transfer (DBT), which have played a crucial role in curbing corruption in India. He warned that the opposition alliance, if elected to power, might reverse these beneficial measures and hinder India’s progress. He further emphasized that the NDA stands for development, while the opposition coalition represents corruption.

Dr. Momin also highlighted the lack of unity and discipline among the leaders of the 26 political parties in the opposition alliance. He pointed out that internal disagreements about leadership positions and power-sharing are prevalent within the coalition. In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, stating that the people of India have faith and admiration for him.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Momin expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s victory, based on the strong support and trust that Prime Minister Modi enjoys among the masses. He stated that the people of India desire development and peace, and he firmly believes that the NDA will emerge victorious with an overwhelming mandate.

As the political landscape evolves, the battle lines are drawn, and Dr. Momin urges the people of India to make a decisive choice between a “Coalition of Corruption” and a “Coalition of Development.” The forthcoming elections will be a significant moment for the nation to exercise its democratic right and determine the course it wishes to take for its future prosperity and progress.