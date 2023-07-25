Drug Seizure In Assam: Narcotics Worth Rs 45 Crore Recovered; Peddler Shot

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: In a major operation, Assam Police successfully apprehended three drug peddlers and seized narcotics worth a staggering Rs 45 crore in Cachar district on Monday night. However, during the arrest, one of the suspects attempted to flee from custody, leading to an unfortunate incident where he was shot in the leg.

The operation was carried out by a team of Special Task Force (STF) near Silchar on Monday night. The police conducted a thorough check of a vehicle, and to their astonishment, they discovered 90 plastic sachets containing a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin, weighing around 2.5 kg, cleverly hidden in the bonnet of the car. Additionally, the police also recovered a substantial quantity of approximately 1 lakh yaba tablets from the same vehicle.

The three arrested individuals, identified as Manwar Hussain Barbhuiya, Sadar Uddin, and Ansar Alam, all hailed from the Kalain area of the district.

During the course of the operation, Barbhuiya, one of the suspects, agreed to cooperate with the police and lead them to the intended destination where the contraband was supposed to be delivered. However, while en route, he requested a stop to attend to nature’s call. Seizing the opportunity, Barbhuiya attempted to escape under the cover of darkness. In response, the police fired two rounds in an attempt to halt his escape, but unfortunately, one of the shots struck him in the left leg, causing injury. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Cachar district SP, Numal Mahatta, confirmed the success of the operation and the recovery of narcotics with an estimated street value of Rs 45 crore. The arrested suspects are now under custody and will face charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

This significant drug bust showcases the relentless efforts of the Assam Police to combat the drug menace and protect society from the harmful effects of narcotics. The authorities continue to remain vigilant in their pursuit of a drug-free state and ensure that those involved in such illegal activities face the full force of the law.