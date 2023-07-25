Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Inaugurate Assam Legislative Assembly’s New Building On July 30

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: The inauguration of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on July 30, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presiding over the ceremony.

The event will witness the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and a gathering of current and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other distinguished guests.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, confirmed the inauguration date and stated that elaborate arrangements have been made for the event.

“The new building is equipped with modern features and is designed to accommodate e-Vidhan, a digital platform that will be incorporated soon. This will mark the first time Assam will have such a technologically advanced assembly,” said Momin.

He further revealed that the construction of the new building began during the Congress regime and has undergone some modifications under the current government’s administration.

“With our government’s intensified efforts, the construction work has been expedited, and we are proud to announce the inauguration of the new building on July 30,” Momin added.

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s new building promises to be a symbol of progress and innovation, providing state-of-the-art facilities to support the legislative process.