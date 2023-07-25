Manipur Police On Hunt For Culprits Circulating “Fake News” Video Of Woman’s Killing From Myanmar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: The Manipur Police are actively pursuing the individuals responsible for circulating a misleading video that falsely portrays a woman’s killing in neighbouring Myanmar as an incident that occurred in Manipur. The Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) has filed an FIR and launched an investigation to trace the IP addresses of those involved.

The video in question shows the tragic killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar, but it has been deliberately misrepresented to incite unrest and provoke riots in Manipur. Authorities are determined to apprehend those behind the spread of this “fake news” and hold them accountable for attempting to disturb public tranquillity, incite violence, and disrupt law and order in the state.

This incident comes in the wake of a separate video that emerged on July 19, showing the disgraceful molestation and public humiliation of two women in Kangpokpi district, which garnered widespread condemnation across the country.

It is essential to note that Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, when clashes erupted during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts, following the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The state’s population comprises Meiteis, who make up about 53 per cent and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and predominantly inhabit the hill districts. The situation remains tense, with over 160 lives lost and numerous injuries during the ongoing unrest.

The Manipur Police are committed to curbing the spread of misinformation and restoring peace and harmony in the state.

Source: PTI