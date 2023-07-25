Nagaland Officially Declared As ‘Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) Positive State’

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: Nagaland has been officially declared as a Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) positive state in accordance with the “Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009.” The declaration comes after positive cases of LSD were detected in four districts of the state.

Lumpy skin disease is a poxviral disease with significant morbidity in cattle. While the mortality rate is generally low, the disease leads to economic losses due to loss of condition, decreased milk production, abortions, infertility, and damaged hides.

As per the World Animal Health Organization (OIE), LSD is a notifiable disease because of its rapid spread and potential economic losses.

Nagaland’s Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, in collaboration with the State Government Department, is implementing strict preventive measures as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. This includes heightened bio-security measures to prevent further transmission of the disease.

The recent positive cases were identified through PCR testing conducted at the AADDMC, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati. In light of the outbreak, all veterinary doctors in Check Posts, Dairy Farms, Veterinary Hospitals & Dispensaries have been put on high alert. They are instructed to thoroughly examine all suspected cases and promptly send samples to the ELISA Laboratory in Kohima for further testing.

Livestock farmers in the state are urged to be vigilant and report any instances of the disease to the nearest Veterinary Centre. The situation requires immediate attention to contain the outbreak and protect the cattle population from further harm.

While the disease’s impact on human health is low, its economic consequences, such as decreased milk production, loss of condition, and damaged hides, can lead to severe hardships for farmers and the agricultural sector. Addressing the outbreak swiftly and effectively is crucial to mitigating these adverse effects and safeguarding the region’s cattle and livestock.