SJVN Ltd To Develop 5,097 MW Hydro Electric Projects In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: In a significant development, SJVN Ltd, a state-owned power producer, revealed on Monday that it has secured the allocation of five hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects collectively possess an impressive generation capacity of 5,097 MW and are strategically situated in the tributaries of the Dibang River.

The individual projects are identified as 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon. The allocation marks a significant step forward for the company’s renewable energy initiatives and underscores its commitment to contributing to the sustainable development of the region.

The development of these five projects is estimated to require an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore and is expected to contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions by approximately 1.1 million tonnes per year.

The Arunachal Pradesh government terminated agreements with several private power developers due to their apparent lack of interest in executing the projects entrusted to them. Consequently, these projects have now been reassigned to central public sector undertakings.

Apart from SJVN Ltd, other central public sector undertakings like NEEPCO, NHPC, and THDC have also been allocated projects in the region.

SJVN currently boasts a robust portfolio with a total capacity of 55,527 MW.

Source: PTI