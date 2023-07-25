Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Triple Homicide In Assam: Man Kills Wife And In-Laws Over Family Dispute

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: A tragic incident unfolded in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday when a man, driven by family issues, committed a heinous act. Following a dispute at his in-law’s residence on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town, the man resorted to extreme violence, killing his wife and parents-in-law with a machete.

Disturbingly, this was not the first instance of violence involving the accused. He had previously been jailed for assaulting his wife. However, upon his release, the situation escalated further as he returned home and engaged in another altercation. Tragically, this time, it resulted in the loss of three lives – his wife and his in-laws.

The man, realizing the gravity of his actions, later surrendered himself to the police. Authorities are investigating the case and will ensure that justice is served for this horrendous crime committed over domestic disputes.

Source: PTI

