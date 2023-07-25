Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Meets Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav; Seeks Clearance For Rukhiya Thermal Power Project Expansion

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2023: Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday had a significant meeting with Union Minister of Forests and Environment, Bhupendra Yadav to discuss the clearance of the Pollution Control Board for the expansion of the Rukhiya Thermal Power Project. The project, located in Boxanagar under the Sepahijala District, aims to enhance its power generation capacity to 120 Mega Watts in the state.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath took to Facebook to share the details of the meeting, stating that various issues related to the environment were also on the agenda. He expressed his admiration for the unique efforts and hospitality shown by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav in supporting the development of Tripura.

During the discussion, Nath noted the Union Minister’s positive attitude, and further elaborated that he also met with officials at the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment to address the matter. The hope is that all complications will be resolved within the next few months, paving the way for the commencement of the expanded Rukhiya thermal power project. Once completed, the power generation capacity will increase from the current 63 MW to 120 MW.

Bridges Pandey, the Power Secretary, accompanied Minister Ratan Lal Nath during the discussions with both Union Ministers and officials, making it a productive and significant engagement in seeking the necessary clearances for the project’s expansion.