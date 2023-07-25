Tripura Students Block Road In North District After Teacher’s Transfer

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2023: The students of Tripura’s Kalangangerpar Higher Secondary School, from class VI to XII, took to the streets and blocked Kadamtala-Tarakpur Road in North district to protest the sudden transfer of their history teacher, Kamal Hussain, to another school. The news of the teacher’s transfer sparked anger among the students, leading them to demand his retention in the school.

The protest not only focused on the teacher’s transfer but also highlighted several other grievances the students had been facing. They expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of basic facilities in their school, such as a canteen for mid-day meals, insufficient desk benches for seating, and the absence of a proper sports field.

Despite the intensity of the protest and its indefinite duration, no official from the education department visited the blockade site to address the students’ concerns.

The students vowed to continue the protest until their demands were met, emphasizing the importance of Kamal Hussain, who they regarded as an excellent teacher in his subject. With only 13 teachers left in the school, the students were determined to prevent his dismissal.

Efforts by the Kadamtala police to pacify the protesting students proved futile, as the students remained steadfast in their stand.