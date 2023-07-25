Tripura TMC President Pijush Kanti Biswas Steps Down From President’s Post Citing ‘Personal Reasons’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2023: Pijush Kanti Biswas, who served as the Tripura Trinamool Congress president for seven months, has tendered his resignation from the post and also stepped down from the party’s primary membership.

In a letter addressed to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Biswas cited “personal reasons” and “family problems” as the main factors behind his decision. He expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for giving him the opportunity to lead the party in Tripura.

Speaking to the media in Agartala, Biswas explained that he was unable to dedicate sufficient time to the organization in recent months due to personal commitments, and family issues further hindered his ability to contribute to the party effectively. When asked about his future political plans, he stated that he had not yet made a decision on joining any other party.

Biswas’ resignation comes less than a year before the 2024 general elections. He was appointed as the state chief of the party after Subal Bhowmik was removed from the post for his underwhelming performance in the 2022 Assembly bypolls.

Before joining the Trinamool Congress, Pijush Kanti Biswas had a history with the Congress party. In December 2019, he was named the acting president of the Congress in Tripura after the resignation of the previous state chief, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Biswas eventually formed his own party, Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), along with his son, Pujan Biswas, who was the former state Youth Congress chief.

In September 2022, Pujan Biswas switched to the TMC, and his father followed suit in December 2022 after a meeting with Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. However, the TMC’s performance under Biswas’ leadership during the February 2023 Assembly elections was lackluster, with the party garnering only 0.88 per cent of the vote share.