Vigilante Attack In Assam: Suspected Cattle Lifter Lynched, Police Team Injured

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 25, 2023: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday when a gang of suspected cattle lifters faced a brutal attack by enraged villagers. According to the Morigaon Superintendent of Police, Hemanta Kumar Das, a group of five suspected cattle thieves broke into a villager’s premises in Ahotguri during the early hours of Tuesday.

The villagers claimed to have caught the gang in the act of stealing cattle, and in a fit of anger, they violently attacked three of the suspects while two others managed to flee the scene. The beating inflicted by the furious mob proved fatal for one of the suspects, who succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. The two remaining suspects sustained severe injuries and were urgently transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for medical attention.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team swiftly rushed to the village to control the situation. However, the mob’s fury was not restricted to the suspected cattle lifters; they turned their aggression towards the police as well. Stones were hurled at the police vehicle, causing damage, and one constable sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Despite facing the violent mob, the courageous police team managed to rescue the three suspects from the villagers’ clutches. However, the tense situation in the area prompted authorities to deploy additional security forces to maintain order and prevent any further escalation.

Such incidents of vigilante justice highlight the need for proper law enforcement and vigilantism discouragement. The police are actively investigating the matter and will take appropriate actions against those involved in the attack. The state authorities remain vigilant to ensure public safety and uphold the rule of law.

As this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of due process and avoiding taking the law into one’s own hands, authorities are urging the public to report any criminal activities to the police and allow the legal system to take its course. Cooperation between the community and law enforcement is vital in maintaining peace and harmony within society.