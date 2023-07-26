Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen KT Parnaik Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes On Vijay Diwas

NET Web Desk

Aruachal Pradesh, July 26, 2023: Lt. General KT Parnaik, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday honoured the Kargil War heroes by laying a wreath and offering floral tributes at the Amar Jawan cenotaph during the Vijay Diwas celebration.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on this significant day. He paid heartfelt homage to the martyrs of the war on behalf of all Arunachalis. Encouraging the people to take pride in their nation, state, and armed forces, the Governor emphasized the importance of upholding territorial integrity and strengthening the armed forces to achieve this objective.

The Kargil War, according to the Governor, served as a reminder of the need to modernize and transform the armed forces to meet the challenges posed by adverse circumstances. He highlighted the valor displayed by the junior leadership and camaraderie among the forces, which led to victories during trying times.

Having experienced the professionalism and respect commanded by the Indian Armed Forces both in India and abroad, the Governor praised their numerous accomplishments, including liberating Bangladesh, combating insurgencies and terrorism, and operating effectively in diverse terrains, from deserts to glaciers.

Encouraging the youth of the state, Lt. General KT Parnaik called upon them to consider enrolling in the Armed Forces and serve the nation proudly.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also addressed the gathering, lauding the strength, unity, and resilience demonstrated by the nation during the Kargil War. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging and never forgetting the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

During the event, the personnel of 33 Battalion of ITBP presented Shok Shastra, Salami Shastra, and sounded the Last Post and Rouse Reveille bugle call, evoking an atmosphere of patriotism and nationalism. A short film on the Kargil War and an audio-visual presentation titled ‘We are Infantry’ added depth to the celebration.

The program also featured a patriotic song, ‘Vandematram,’ performed by staff artists from the Directorate of Art and Culture, and participation by the Arunachal Pradesh Police Band.

Ex-Servicemen, NCC Cadets, Scouts and Guides, along with students from various schools, actively participated in the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration. The occasion was graced by the presence of various dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and Director General of Police (in-charge) Chukhu Apa, among others, who also paid their respects to the Kargil War heroes by laying wreaths and offering floral tributes.