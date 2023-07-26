Assam CM Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ in Triple Murder Case; Urges Swift Justice

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a contentious statement on Wednesday, labeling the triple murder in Golaghat as a case of ‘love jihad,’ a term that refers to alleged instances of Muslim men luring Hindu women with the intent of converting them. Sarma assured that a chargesheet would be promptly filed within 15 days to expedite the trial of the accused.

During his visit to the victims’ family, Sarma asserted, “This is a clear-cut case of love jihad. The deceased family was Hindu, while the accused belongs to the Muslim community. He initially presented himself with a Hindu name on Facebook… The woman learned to use drugs when the couple had fled to Kolkata.”

The victims, identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, were found dead on Monday, bearing multiple injuries suggestive of sharp weapon attacks.

According to Sarma, the accused, Najibur Rahman Bora, a 25-year-old mechanical engineer, was involved in drug trafficking and was a drug addict himself.

“The woman was administered injectable drugs, which led to her pregnancy. She suffered torture when she went to live at the accused’s house and later returned to her maternal home,” Sarma further revealed.

The Chief Minister expressed concern about cases where women are influenced into marriage by Muslim men hiding their religious identities, leading to potential difficulties if they wish to return, as they may have to convert their religion and abandon their previous life.

After allegedly murdering his wife and her parents, Bora surrendered to the police in Golaghat, Upper Assam.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to reaffirm the government’s commitment to creating a society with zero crime and ensuring that no criminal will escape justice.

An investigation is underway, as confirmed by Assam Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who assured that a comprehensive chargesheet would be prepared against the perpetrator/s and abettors. The investigation will also scrutinize any lapses in previous cases, including the validity of the marriage certificate presented during the previous investigation.

Police records indicate that the accused had previously served jail time for assaulting his wife. After his release, quarrels resumed, ultimately culminating in the murder of his wife and parents-in-law.

Upon surrendering at the Golaghat Police Station, the accused was accompanied by his nine-month-old son. The case has attracted significant attention and concern, prompting authorities to ensure a fair and thorough investigation to bring justice to the victims and their families.