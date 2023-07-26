Assam Police Seize Rs 2.5 Crore Worth Of Drugs In Nagaon District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: Acting on a credible tip-off, the Special Operation Group of Nagaon district police, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), conducted a successful raid in Nabin Nagar, Dhing Gate area of Nagaon town. The operation, carried out on Tuesday night, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of a significant cache of illegal drugs.

Nabaneet Mahanta, the Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district, disclosed that the raid yielded a substantial haul, including 1,531 bottles (100 ml each) of Codeine and approximately 40,000 (39,252) Nitrozapam-based tablets. The illegal drugs were found at a residence owned by Amir Hussain in Nabin Nagar, Dhing Gate, Haibargaon. Amir Hussain was taken into custody for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. The estimated market value of the seized contraband amounts to around Rs 2.5 crore.

The police later apprehended two more suspects, identified as Afraz Hussain and Anowara Begum, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the matter further.

In another noteworthy incident on June 26, Assam’s Karimganj district police and administration marked the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, by publicly incinerating a massive quantity of seized drugs. The destroyed contraband included 25.77 kg of heroin valued at Rs 51.54 crore, 12.14 lakh Yaba tablets with an estimated worth of Rs 60.74 crore, 43,242 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 3.02 crore, and 21,941 kg of ganja with an approximate value of Rs 109.70 crore. This significant action underscores the region’s commitment to combating drug-related issues.

Source: ANI