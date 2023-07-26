Assam’s Barsapara Stadium To Host High-Stakes T20 Clash: India Vs Australia On November 28

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: The Barsapara stadium in Assam is all set to witness an exciting T20 international match between India and Australia in November this year. The match will mark the third encounter of the T20I series between the two cricketing powerhouses, scheduled to take place on November 28.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed their delight in announcing the hosting of this prestigious event, stating, “We are glad to announce that the ACA stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T20 international between India and Australia on November 28.” They extended their gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for entrusting them with this opportunity and assured their commitment to making the event a resounding success.

Despite missing out on any main matches of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, Barsapara stadium will witness action as it has been selected to host a couple of warm-up matches during the mega event. Along with Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad will also serve as venues for the warm-up matches, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3.

Cricket enthusiasts in Assam are eagerly awaiting the India vs. Australia T20 match, and Barsapara stadium is set to showcase top-class cricketing action, adding to the state’s sporting fervor and creating lasting memories for fans and players alike.