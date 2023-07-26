Attempted Assassination of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Foiled; 23 Arrested: DGP R. Chandranathan Bishnoi

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 26, 2023: Meghalaya Police revealed that 26 individuals involved in the attack on the Chief Minister’s camp office in Tura have been identified through video footage. The attack occurred during protests by local organizations demanding a winter capital in Garo Hills. The assailants injured 18 security personnel in the incident.

Addressing the media at police headquarters, Shillong, the state’s Director General of Police, R. Chandranathan Bishnoi, disclosed that intelligence reports indicated the mob’s intention to assassinate the Chief Minister by using stones or bottles to target his head. Allegations of distributing money and liquor on July 23 to instigate violence were also made.

Bishnoi asserted that the situation is now under control, and the authorities are determined to apprehend all those responsible for the violence and the attempted attack on the Chief Minister. He stated that swift action would be taken to put the culprits behind bars.

Out of the 18 injured personnel, 10 were from the Meghalaya Police, while seven belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the eighth was a home guard. A total of 21 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including four that were set on fire.

The incident occurred on July 24, when a mob besieged the CM’s camp office and pelted stones during a meeting between Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and 18 representatives from organizations advocating for the establishment of the winter capital.

The meeting, which commenced at 3:15 pm and continued until 5:45 pm, was initially peaceful. However, tensions escalated as a crowd outside began chanting slogans. The NGO leaders present were sent outside in an attempt to defuse the situation, but the situation turned violent as the mob started pelting stones.

As of now, 23 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, including Trinamool Congress youth leader Richard Mrong Marak, and two BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, Belina M Marak and Dilche Ch Marak. Investigations into the incident continue as authorities remain vigilant to prevent further disruptions to peace and security in the region.