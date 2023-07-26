BSF ADG Sonali Mishra Visits Tripura’s India-Bangladesh Border Amid Infiltration Concerns

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General Sonali Mishra conducted a three-day visit to Tripura to assess the security situation along the India-Bangladesh international border. During her visit, Mishra reviewed the border’s operational preparedness and security scenario, visiting various Border Outposts.

She was also briefed by M P Gupta, IPS, IG BSF Tripura Frontier about the area of responsibility of Tripura Frontier and the operational preparedness.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had recently highlighted concerns about infiltrators from Bangladesh attempting to enter Tripura through unfenced border areas or by cutting border fencing. He stated that a 50 km stretch of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura remains unfenced due to several reasons, including objections by the Border Guards Bangladesh.

The unfenced frontiers have been exploited by infiltrators, smugglers, and drug peddlers for illegal activities. To address this issue, 18 battalions of the BSF have been deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. Additionally, the state police are closely coordinating with the BSF to maintain strict vigilance in border villages and prevent infiltration, smuggling, and cross-border crimes.

Since January 2021, 235 Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas have been detained in Tripura by the BSF and other security forces for attempting illegal entry into India. In response to these challenges, 35 cases have been registered, Dr Saha said in an assembly statement.

Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated the government’s commitment to securing the border and curbing any illegal activities, including infiltration and drug peddling from Bangladesh. The visit by BSF’s Additional Director General further emphasizes the significance of ensuring border security and vigilance.