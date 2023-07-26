Cloud Collective To Host Second Tribute Night Honoring Late Singer KK In Guwahati on August 05

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: Guwahati’s popular band, Cloud Collective, is all set to host the second chapter of a heartfelt tribute night dedicated to the late singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath). The talented artist’s untimely demise on May 31, 2022, left a void in the hearts of his fans, prompting Cloud Collective to create an event that keeps his musical legacy alive.

Scheduled for August 5 at Urban Mantra, Zoo Road, the tribute night is an initiative by Cloud Collective to honor KK’s influential work. Last year’s inaugural edition at the same venue saw a heartwarming response, with over a hundred people embracing KK’s timeless creations.

Cloud Collective shared how KK’s music deeply impacted their generation, with his songs becoming an integral part of their memories. This shared admiration inspired the band to curate a show that pays homage to one of India’s most celebrated singers.

The event will feature an opening act by aspiring artists from Guwahati, chosen through a contest introduced to add freshness to the proceedings. Following this, performances by Farhad Hussain (Colossal Corporation) and Cloud Collective’s own Rakkun Bhujel and Meghraj Sonar, with Jun Das on Keys, will mesmerize the audience.

The band aims to continue the legacy of the inaugural event, providing a platform for budding talents and fostering collaborations with diverse artists.

KK’s music, ranging from friendships to love, happiness, and melancholy, resonates deeply with fans. Cloud Collective is dedicated to preserving the memory of this iconic singer, whose songs have been cherished by Indian music enthusiasts, particularly Bollywood fans.

The band hopes that the people of Guwahati will enthusiastically embrace the event, both as artists and audience members. The tribute night stands as a heartfelt pre-Friendship Day celebration, and Cloud Collective is determined to make each edition of the event unique, just like KK’s timeless melodies.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase and will also be obtainable at the venue, inviting music lovers to come together and celebrate the extraordinary musical journey of KK.