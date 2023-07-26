Fatality Toll Rises To Nine In Tripura’s Rath Yatra Electrocution Tragedy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2023: A tragic incident during the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ in Tripura’s Unakoti district in June has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to nine. Droupadi Nama, a 32-year-old woman who was injured in the electrocution accident, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The unfortunate incident occurred on June 28 in Kumarghat area, during the return Rath Yatra festival when the chariot of Lord Jagannath came into contact with a high-tension wire. Eight people, including two children, lost their lives due to electrocution, and 16 others sustained injuries.

After the accident, Droupadi Nama was taken to Guwahati for treatment, where she fought for her life for several days before succumbing to her injuries on July 23. Tragically, her five-and-a-half-year-old son had already lost his life in the same accident.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the accident site and ordered an investigation by the district magistrate. However, the findings of the inquiry have not been disclosed to the public yet.

The police have taken suo motu cognizance of the situation and registered a case against the event organizer, but no arrests have been made so far.

The tragic Rath Yatra electrocution incident has left the community in grief, and the authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure proper accountability and measures to prevent such accidents in the future.