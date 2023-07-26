Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Cooperation On Manipur Issue

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: In an effort to break the impasse in Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah has written to the leaders of the Opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, urging them to cooperate in discussing the sensitive Manipur issue. Addressing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shah expressed the government’s readiness for a thorough discussion on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah shared his appeal to the opposition leaders, attaching a copy of the letter. He emphasized that the government is prepared to address the Manipur issue and seeks cooperation from all parties, transcending political affiliations. Shah further expressed hope that all parties would unite in resolving this significant matter.

The backdrop of Shah’s letter lies in the ongoing disruptions in Parliament during the Monsoon session. The opposition has demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence before engaging in discussions. A video depicting the horrifying incident of two women being stripped and paraded naked by a mob of men in Thoubal on May 4 has emerged on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

In response to a short debate on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah addressed the opposition’s concerns. He assured that the government has nothing to hide and is open to discussing the Manipur issue in a transparent manner. Amidst slogans from the opposition, Shah reiterated that the government welcomes a lengthy and thorough debate on the matter.

The Home Minister’s outreach to opposition leaders aims to foster constructive dialogue and cooperation for a comprehensive resolution of the Manipur issue. Despite the disruptions, Shah’s firm stance reflects the government’s willingness to address the matter and engage in a transparent discussion to arrive at a meaningful resolution.