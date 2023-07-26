Kamrup Police & Transport Department Holds Road Safety Awareness; Draws Prominent Figures & Community Participation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: In a collaborative effort, Kamrup Police and the Kamrup District Transport Department organized a compelling event aimed at promoting Road Safety Awareness. The gathering took place at the vibrant Boko Gandhi Maidan on a Tuesday, drawing attention from various noteworthy individuals.

Among the esteemed guests were DSP Kamrup, Rajib Kumar Saikia, and DTO Kamrup, Rupjyoti Kalita, both prominent figures in the region. Notable attendees also included Sumit Rabha from Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Dr. Tapan Dutta, the esteemed Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko, Circle Officer Boko, Dibash Bordoloi, and the renowned resource person, Ganeswar Saharia.

The event saw active participation from diverse communities like Rabha, Boro, Garo, Gurkha, along with NCC, Scouts, and guides cadets, all coming together to contribute to the cause of road safety.

During the gathering, Sumit Rabha passionately addressed the issue of driving under the influence and advocated for stricter regulations to curb road accidents. He expressed concerns over the proliferation of liquor shop licenses in rural areas, stressing the importance of investing in education instead.

DSP Rajib Kumar Saikia underscored the role of imposing fines on traffic rule violators to effectively reduce accidents on the roads. Moreover, he announced actions taken against nearly 90 E-rickshaws on National Highways, with plans for further measures against other violators.

DTO Rupjyoti Kalita emphasized the significance of individual responsibility in preventing accidents through adherence to traffic rules. He encouraged everyone to play their part in ensuring road safety.

Dr. Tapan Dutta, the esteemed Principal of JN College, made a compelling proposal to implement restrictions on college entry without helmets, urging authorities to address reckless driving by public buses.

To conclude the event on a creative note, a thought-provoking street play on the theme of ‘drunk and drive’ was performed, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. DTO Kamrup Rupjyoti Kalita then flagged off a road safety awareness rally, setting an inspiring example for the entire Boko town community.

Overall, the joint efforts of Kamrup Police and the Kamrup District Transport Department aimed to foster a safer road environment, reminding everyone of the importance of responsible driving and adhering to traffic rules.