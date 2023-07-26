Meghalaya Government Constitutes ‘State Education Commission’ For Educational Reforms

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 26, 2023: In a significant move to revamp the education sector in the state, the Meghalaya government has formed the State Education Commission, appointing distinguished personalities to lead the advisory body. The commission will play a pivotal role in advising the government on various educational matters and promoting reforms in the school and higher education system, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020.

The State Education Commission is chaired by SM Sungoh, a prominent figure in the Department of Education at North Eastern Hill University (Nehu). Joining him as advisers are David Reid Syiemlieh, former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and Tony TC Marak, former Executive Chairman of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, providing their valuable expertise.

Ambrose Ch. Marak, Secretary of the Education Department, is appointed as the Member Secretary of the Commission, responsible for coordinating and facilitating its activities.

The commission’s immediate task is to advise the government on key aspects of the school and college system, including salary structures, school and college management, and accountability. It will also focus on devising concrete solutions, strategic interventions, and policy decisions in alignment with the NEP 2020’s principles.

With a two-year term, the State Education Commission will work diligently to recommend reforms and policy changes aimed at enhancing the quality of education in schools, colleges, and higher and technical education institutions across the state.

An official notification issued on Tuesday marked the formation of the commission and highlighted its crucial mandate. The state government expects the advisory body to play a pivotal role in fostering educational excellence and meeting the objectives laid out in the NEP 2020.

The commission’s formation comes as a significant step towards improving the education sector in Meghalaya and ensuring a bright future for students and educational institutions in the state.