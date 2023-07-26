Mob Sets Security Forces’ Buses Ablaze Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence In Manipur’s Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 26, 2023: Tensions continue to escalate in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district as a mob set two buses, used to transport security personnel, on fire in a brazen act of violence. The incident took place at Sapormeina on Tuesday evening when the buses were en route from Dimapur. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

Officials report that the mob, composed of individuals from one of the warring communities, intercepted the Manipur-registered buses and demanded to inspect if any members from the opposing community were onboard. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, and some members of the mob proceeded to set the buses ablaze, causing significant damage.

The unfortunate event is a stark reminder of the ongoing ethnic violence that has been plaguing the northeastern state for nearly three months. With a death toll of over 160 and hundreds injured since the violence erupted on May 3, Manipur is witnessing a prolonged period of unrest.

The root cause of the violence lies in the dispute over the ‘Tribal Solidarity March,’ which saw hill districts organizing protests against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, constituting about 53 percent of Manipur’s population, predominantly inhabit the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40 percent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

As the situation remains tense, authorities are grappling with the challenges of restoring peace and stability in the region. Security forces are on high alert to prevent further escalation of violence and maintain law and order.

The state government, along with law enforcement agencies, is working towards addressing the underlying issues fuelling the ethnic tensions and finding ways to resolve the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means. Nonetheless, it remains a daunting task given the deep-rooted nature of the grievances and historical complexities involved in the situation.

Authorities are closely monitoring developments in the affected areas and appealing for calm and restraint from all communities involved. The focus remains on bringing about a lasting resolution to the crisis, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and fostering an environment of peace and harmony in Manipur.