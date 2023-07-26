Opposition Protests On Manipur Issue Lead To Lok Sabha Adjournment

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions and protests on Wednesday as Opposition parties continued their vigorous stance on the Manipur issue. Proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon amid the ongoing agitation.

The protests erupted immediately after the House paid homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war. Opposition members seized the opportunity to raise concerns about the violence in Manipur, with some even displaying placards during the Question Hour. Slogans demanding justice echoed through the chamber as opposition voices grew louder.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to the protesting members, reminding them that all issues can be discussed in the House while urging them to maintain decorum. He questioned whether the Opposition did not wish to address the Manipur issue constructively.

Despite the disruptions, three questions and their supplementary inquiries were addressed during the brief Question Hour, lasting less than 20 minutes.

Earlier in the morning, Speaker Birla paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Kargil war on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. A moment of silence was observed in the House to honor the departed souls.

The deadlock over the Manipur violence persists, prompting the 26-member opposition alliance INDIA to plan the submission of a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The Monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, has been marred by parliamentary disruptions as the Opposition demands a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation.

During Wednesday’s Question Hour, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Pralhad Joshi were among those present in the House, witnessing the intensifying opposition protests. As the situation remains tense, the future of parliamentary proceedings hangs in the balance, awaiting resolution on the Manipur issue.