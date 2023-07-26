Supreme Court Rebukes Centre & Nagaland Government Over Women’s Reservation In Local Body Polls

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, July 26, 2023: The Supreme Court delivered a scathing rebuke to both the Centre and the Nagaland government for their reluctance to implement the 33 percent reservation for women in urban local body polls in Nagaland. A division bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed strong disapproval, stating that while the Centre often takes a firm stand against other state governments, it hesitates to address issues within its own jurisdiction.

The court pointed out that the ruling party in Nagaland is the same as the central government, raising concerns about their approach to this critical matter. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leads the coalition government in Nagaland, with the BJP as a partner in the ruling alliance.

Justice Kaul stressed that reservation is a crucial form of affirmative action, ensuring a minimum level of representation for women in local bodies. The court emphasized the significance of such measures in bringing about social changes, asserting that the law often precedes and stimulates transformations in societal attitudes and practices.

Drawing parallels to historical reforms, the court highlighted that in India, laws have historically been instrumental in driving social change. For instance, legal provisions paved the way for Hindu men accepting monogamy and equal property rights for daughters.

The Supreme Court heard petitions challenging the Nagaland Assembly’s decision in September 2012, which exempted the operation of Part IX-A of the Constitution, mandating 33 percent reservation for women in local bodies. Although the decision was withdrawn in 2016, the reservation has yet to be effectively implemented.

The court’s stern stance underscores the importance of gender representation in local governance and urges both the Centre and the Nagaland government to take immediate action to uphold the principles of gender equality and women’s empowerment in the state’s local body polls.