Tenzing Yangki Makes History In Arunachal Pradesh With UPSC Rank & Becomes First Female IPS Officer

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh takes pride in the remarkable achievement of Tenzing Yangki, who secured the 545th rank in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination-2022. Her exceptional performance not only brought laurels to the state but also made her the first female IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, an inspiring milestone for aspiring women in the region. While her cadre allocation is yet to be disclosed, her accomplishment has already garnered much recognition and admiration.

Yangki had previously cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam in 2017, displaying her commitment and dedication to public service from an early stage.

Her father, the late Thupten Tempa, made notable contributions in the fields of Indian Revenue Service and Indian Administrative Service before entering politics. He followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Nyerpa Khow, who played a crucial role as the first political assistant in Tawang. Nyerpa Khow, with the support of Major Bob Khathing, played a significant role in bringing the Tawang region under Indian rule. The legacy of her family’s commitment to public service and nation-building resonates strongly in Yangki’s accomplishments.

Arunachal Pradesh has a proud history of producing 11 later-entry IPS officers who have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP). The recent elevation of AGMUT cadre IPS officer C K Mein to the rank of IGP by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 31, 2022, further enhances the state’s prestige in the domain of law enforcement.

Tenzing Yangki’s remarkable achievement not only adds to the state’s legacy but also serves as an inspiration for young aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh, encouraging them to aim high and excel in their chosen fields. As the state celebrates her success, Yangki’s journey highlights the potential and talent that the region possesses, further motivating others to follow their dreams and contribute to the nation’s growth and development.