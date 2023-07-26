Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Emphasizes Journalists’ Freedom And Neutrality

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, highlighted the significance of freedom for journalists, lauding their role as a societal mirror that exposes both public and government errors. Speaking at a media workshop cum orientation programme at the Agartala Press Club, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for journalists to maintain impartiality and neutrality, acknowledging that it is a challenging task.

Recalling his prior good relations with journalists before entering politics, Dr. Saha asserted that even in his current position, he maintains the same rapport. He stressed the importance of training for journalists, as it lays the foundation for their capabilities and overall development. The Chief Minister urged reporters to continuously seek knowledge and remain open to learning, avoiding complacency in their understanding of various subjects.

Dr. Saha expressed pride in the government’s friendly stance towards the media and journalists. He stated that actions, not mere words, define their commitment to supporting journalists. The government recognizes journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy and believes that their freedom is crucial for providing accurate information to the public. Journalists, as societal mirrors, play a vital role in identifying and highlighting any mistakes made by the government or society.

The Chief Minister likened journalists to referees, emphasizing their responsibility to remain impartial and neutral while reporting. He acknowledged the difficulty in maintaining this stance but emphasized its importance in maintaining the credibility of journalism.

Assuring the gradual resolution of journalists’ issues, Dr. Saha mentioned that the government is actively working to address all kinds of concerns faced by the media professionals. As the state government continues to prioritize a journalist-friendly approach, he reiterated their commitment to upholding press freedom and supporting the vital role journalists play in the democratic process.