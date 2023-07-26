Tripura: NIT Agartala Inks 33 MoUs With National And International Institutes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2023: The Director of National Institute of Technology, Agartala Professor SK Patra announced that the institute has signed 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various national and international institutions for credit transfer and research collaboration since its establishment.

Speaking to media persons at NIT Agartala’s Transit house here in Agartala city, Prof Patra said that the NITA will work in mission mode to implement the proposals of the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020) from the academic year 2024-25 and implementation of National Education Policy has already started in NIT Agartala.

“On the occasion of the three-year anniversary of the new National Education Policy 2020, a program has been organized on July 29 and 30 next at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event. In this event, the implementation of the new national education policy will be discussed with all concerned. Vice-chancellors, principals and academicians of various educational institutions have been invited to attend the event”, he said.

The NIT Agartala Director said, “Basically, the new National Education Policy has been launched with the aim of increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by bringing flexibility in the education system. So that GER can be increased from 26 percent to 50 percent in higher education by 2030. The main objective of this national education policy is to provide access to quality education for all, increase the use of technology and digital methods to combine education with traditional education for professional and skill development.”

Director Prof Patra said that some features of the new national education policy are already present in the education system of NIT Agartala because this higher educational institution has already signed 33 MoUs with various national and international level institutions for credit transfer and research collaboration. So far, over 100 students went outside the state to pursue semester in collaborated institutes across India while talks are on with NITs in Rourkela and Warangal for students to pursue courses in Tripura.

“Some B.Tech first year courses are offered to be taught in local and regional languages. Multiple entry and multiple exit will be introduced with flexibility in the education system. Already NIT Agartala has the facility of dual degree courses in BS MS and BT MT, where students can take multiple exits. New MoUs for multi-entry and credit transfer may also be signed in the coming days.”

Moreover, NIT Agartala is enrolled in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) so that students can study according to their convenience. As a result, student-centered education will develop. There will be a combination of disciplines and students will be able to choose courses according to their needs, he added.

Prof Patra further said that NIT Agartala has many other facilities. NIT Agartala faculty can also participate in conducting faculty development programs. A special cell has been launched to assist students in various skills development and application, start-up etc. Various certificate courses have been introduced, including a certificate course in Kokborok language. In addition, there are opportunities to study virtual labs, data science, cyber security, robotics and get hands-on experience through interaction with educational institutions and the real industry world.