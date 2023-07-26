Union Minister Mandaviya Denies Closure Of BVFCL Plant, Announces Modernization Plan

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has refuted reports of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited’s (BVFCL) plant in Namrup, Assam, being shut down. Contrarily, he revealed plans to upgrade the facility and establish a nano urea unit, ensuring continued operations and benefiting farmers in the region.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Mandaviya disclosed that he had recently met with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the matter in detail. He asserted that the BVFCL plant is not facing closure and assured the public that it would be modernized to provide employment opportunities to the local community.

The proposed modernization includes the establishment of a nano urea facility, aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and yielding higher crop outputs for farmers not only in Assam but also in the rest of the Northeast region and West Bengal.

The Minister’s statement comes in response to recent reports suggesting the impending closure of the fertiliser plant, causing concerns among the plant’s employees and workers. However, Mandaviya’s reassurance and vision for the plant’s upgrade have instilled hope for its continued operation and positive impacts on the agricultural sector in the region.

Previously, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised questions about the status of the Namrup fertiliser plant during a parliamentary session, where Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, conveyed that a Group of Officers, overseen by NITI Aayog, had recommended the closure of the fertiliser factory. In response to the news, employees and workers expressed dissatisfaction, voicing criticism against the central and state administrations and warning of potential protests.

Despite the initial reports, Mandaviya’s announcement reflects the government’s commitment to developing the fertiliser sector and fostering agricultural growth in the region. The proposed modernization and nano urea facility offer promising prospects for the BVFCL plant and the welfare of farmers in Assam and neighboring areas.

