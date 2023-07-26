Vidyanjali Volunteer Initiative Receives Massive Contributions For School Improvement In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: The Vidyanjali volunteer program has struck a chord with the people of Assam, garnering an overwhelming response from enthusiastic volunteers. As part of this noble initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, individuals and organizations have come forward to support schools across the state, contributing valuable resources to enhance the learning environment.

With a focus on strengthening schools through community and private sector involvement, Vidyanjali provides a platform for various stakeholders, including alumni, NGOs, professionals, retired teachers, and government officials, to offer voluntary services and assets to schools via the Vidyanjali portal.

The State Government of Assam took a proactive step to involve the community and school alumni in improving the essential facilities of primary and secondary schools. A communication was issued by the Mission Director of Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA), addressed to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts, as well as the Principal Secretaries of BTR, NC Hills Autonomous Council, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The letter highlighted the pressing need for basic amenities such as desks, benches, ceiling fans, and water filters in government and provincialized schools. The state required a substantial number of 2,06,464 ceiling fans to equip 31,353 elementary and 4,040 secondary schools.

In response to the call for assistance, Deputy Commissioners reached out to the community and school alumni, urging them to contribute ceiling fans to the deserving institutions.

State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu recently took to social media to share the heartening results of the initiative in Assam. The volunteers’ collective efforts have led to the contribution of an impressive 1,00,964 ceiling fans, along with 2,978 exhaust fans, and 369 infrastructures, encompassing ACR, toilets, boundary walls, solar panels, water tanks, and washbasins. Additionally, a remarkable 18,316 other materials and 1,065 teaching and training services have been generously offered.

The Vidyanjali volunteer program’s success in Assam is a testament to the power of community involvement and the shared vision of creating a conducive learning environment for the students. The spirit of volunteerism continues to thrive as individuals and organizations unite to make a positive impact on the education landscape in the state.