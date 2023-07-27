842 Out Of 1,086 Bridges Completed In Two Years In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a significant bridge connecting Borghola and Kirtanpara over River Aie in Bongaigaon, furthering the state’s development initiatives.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his pride in the ambitious infrastructure project, highlighting its significance. He stated that the government has been actively working on constructing 1,086 such bridges across Assam, with 842 already completed within the past two years. This commitment showcases the administration’s dedication to transforming Assam’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited bridge in Golakganj, situated near the Bangladeshi border in Dhubri district, was commemorated with the unveiling of a memorial plaque by the Chief Minister Sarma on June 20 last.

Speaking to the media, he light-heartedly remarked that despite the impressive 27-kilometer length of the bridge, it had only managed to reduce travel time by one minute. Nevertheless, the bridge holds immense significance as it fulfills the enduring demand of the people in Golakganj and the entire Dhubri district.

Its completion has resulted in enhanced connectivity and improved access to vital services, showcasing the dedication and efforts of CM Sarma and his administration.