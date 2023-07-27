Assam Government To Launch Massive Operation Against Child Marriage: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: In a bid to combat the concerning issue of child marriage, the Assam government has announced plans to launch extensive operations in September 2023. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this initiative with the media during a briefing in Bongaigaon.

The government intends to identify and take action against individuals involved in child marriage. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that a meeting with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) from various districts would be conducted to investigate any instances of child marriage that may have occurred after the previous year’s drive. If anyone is found guilty, they will be promptly arrested.

The urgency to address child marriage was highlighted when, on July 27, the Hailakandi police arrested a man involved in a case of child marriage. As a result of this intervention, a 15-year-old girl and her infant, believed to be their son, were rescued.

Child marriage remains a significant concern in Assam, prompting the government to reaffirm its commitment to eradicate this harmful practice by 2026. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the government has already implemented a series of measures to tackle the issue and expressed determination to take strong action to put an end to child marriage in Assam by the target year.