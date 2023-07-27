Assam Police Nabs Two Drug Smugglers With Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 35 crore

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: The police in Assam have made a big bust of illegal drugs in Cachar district, arresting two people and confiscating drugs worth Rs 35 crore, officials said on Thursday. The police acted on a secret tip and conducted a covert operation on National Highway 37 in the Banskandi area, about 13 km from Silchar town.

The police stopped a vehicle that had 1,70,000 yaba tablets concealed in hidden compartments. The two suspects, Kipjen and Laldomsa Hamar, were taken into custody.

The police said that the highway links Assam with Manipur and the drugs were coming from the neighbouring state.

Numal Mahatta, the SP of Cachar district, told IANS: “We executed the operation on Wednesday evening and successfully seized a large amount of drugs. Two people were arrested and they are being questioned. The investigation is continuing.”

On Monday night, Cachar police had also recovered narcotics worth Rs 45 crore and nabbed three people for drug trafficking.