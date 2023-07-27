Assam: Poor Visibility Diverts Two Indigo Flights From Dibrugarh Two Agartala

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26, 2023: Poor visibility at Mohanbari airport, Dibrugarh forced two Indigo flights to land at Agartala after they hovered in the air for over 15 minutes.

The flights were IndiGo flight no. 6E 2031 from New Delhi to Dibrugarh and IndiGo flight no. 6E 2652 from Guwahati to Dibrugarh, sources said.

Due to the ongoing runway extension work at the airport, the Instrument Landing System is not available and this has caused landing problems at the airport for the last few months.

This is not the first instance of a flight being diverted from Dibrugarh airport.

Earlier, on July 13, IndiGo flight 6E 2031 from Delhi to Dibrugarh and IndiGo flight 6E 2652 from Chennai to Guwahati to Dibrugarh were diverted to Guwahati due to poor visibility at Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh.

Sources said that the flights could not land at their scheduled destination due to the difficult visibility conditions at the airport.