Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah Collaborates With Delhi Tour Operators To Boost Tourism Opportunities & Sustainable Growth

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah recently met with prominent tour operators from Delhi to showcase the state as an alluring tourist destination. The meeting, held at Assam House, saw the participation of 25 Delhi-based tour operators, travel agents, and travel journal houses, as reported by the state government.

During the meeting, the attendees collaborated to design attractive travel packages to extensively promote the state. The Tourism Minister urged the tour operators to work closely with his department and other stakeholders to boost the tourism sector. To familiarize the operators with Assam’s offerings, the Minister assured them of a tour to the state, enabling them to curate packages tailored to tourists’ preferences.

Assam boasts a diverse range of attractions, encompassing hills, wetlands, reserve forests, distinct cuisine, rich culture, rural landscapes, and abundant flora and fauna, making it an immersive experience for tourists and filmmakers alike. The tea gardens and lush green golf courses also serve as major draws.

Recognizing the importance of tourism for socio-economic development, the Assam cabinet approved granting Industrial status to the tourism sector in the state. This decision is attributed to the substantial increase in tourist footfalls – a staggering 573% rise in domestic tourists and 783% surge in foreign tourists in 2023. The Minister credited this growth to improved law and order, absence of protests and bandhs, enhanced infrastructure, and the establishment of new premium hotels, including five-star accommodations and resorts in Guwahati, Kaziranga, and Manas.

The Minister emphasized that the one-on-one meeting with tour operators had a more significant impact compared to road shows, as it provided valuable feedback and suggestions. He expressed enthusiasm about making the state’s tourism sector more vibrant and resilient in the future.

The Assam government has undertaken various initiatives to promote tourism, including organizing road shows in metropolitan cities and participating in tourism marts and fairs nationally and internationally. Additionally, plans are underway to revamp the Assam Tourist Information Centre at Connaught Place, Delhi, to bolster tourism promotion in the Delhi-NCR region.

Notably, the Assam government launched a new tourism policy in November 2022, branded as ‘Awesome Assam,’ with sustainability as a guiding principle. The policy document extensively emphasizes sustainable practices and showcases Assam’s commitment to preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

Furthermore, a comprehensive website dedicated to Assam Tourism was launched, offering tourists access to various services and information in one convenient platform.