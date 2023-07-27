BSF ADG Sonali Mishra and Tripura DGP Amitabha Ranjan Strategize On Border Security & Troop Welfare

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 27, 2023: Sonali Mishra, IPS, the Additional Director General of BSF (Eastern Command) in Kolkata, recently conducted a meeting with Tripura DGP Amitabha Ranjan to discuss the prevailing security situation and strategize effective initiatives to tackle it.

During her three-day visit to the BSF Tripura Frontier, Sonali Mishra arrived at the BSF Campus in Fatikchera, West District, where she was warmly received by Rajiv Vatsraj, Commandant of the 42 Battalion, and Janardan Prasad, Commandant of the 150 Battalion.

In her visit to the Indo-Bangladesh border area, Mishra gained insights into the security scenario and challenges faced by BSF troops in combating smuggling activities and maintaining law & order along the border. She also reviewed the night domination plan in the region during her stay at BOP Mohanpur.

Mishra engaged in a Sainik Sammelan at BOP Mohanpur, interacting with bordermen actively deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh international border. She appreciated their dedication and efforts in safeguarding the borders and discussed real-time challenges in border domination.

The ADG lauded the BSF Tripura Frontier’s measures to control transborder crimes and emphasized the importance of troops’ physical fitness and mental health. She discussed welfare measures for the BSF troops during the meeting.

Throughout her visit, Sonali Mishra also interacted with troops at BOP Bhagalpur and BOP Lankamura. The afternoon featured a courtesy meeting with DG Tripura Police, focusing on the security situation and the necessary initiatives to address it effectively.

Accompanying her during the visit were M P Gupta, IPS, IG of Frontier BSF Tripura, and Rajesh Singh Kanwar, DIG SHQ BSF Gokulnagar.