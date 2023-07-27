Conjunctivitis Surge In Arunachal Pradesh: Schools Temporarily Closed To Prevent Spread

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: As cases of conjunctivitis surge in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly affecting children, several district administrations have taken action to curb the spread of the disease. Officials reported that the administrations of Namsai and East Siang have ordered the temporary suspension of school activities. In East Siang, all private and government schools will remain closed until August 2, while in Namsai, educational institutes will be suspended until July 31. The decision comes after a comprehensive survey revealed an increasing number of conjunctivitis cases.

The closure of schools is seen as a necessary precautionary measure to prevent further transmission among students. East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene practices to control the infection and urged people to follow the guidelines and advisories issued by the district medical officer.

Similarly, the Namsai administration decided to temporarily close schools as a preventive measure to break the chain of transmission among children. School-going children and infected individuals have been directed to self-isolate and quarantine themselves to prevent further spread.

In Lower Dibang Valley, more than 100 conjunctivitis cases have been reported in various schools, prompting the authorities to issue a public health advisory to prevent the viral infection from spreading. The advisory includes frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes, not sharing personal items, and isolating infected individuals.

The Tirap administration, in collaboration with the district health society, conducted a survey and awareness program on acute conjunctivitis at Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School in Khonsa. Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga advised students and teaching staff to maintain hygiene to control the spread of the infection. He highlighted that closing schools may not be a viable solution as it would disrupt academic programs, and instead, emphasized the need for individuals to maintain social distance and hygiene to break the chain of infection.

Source: PTI