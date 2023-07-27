‘INDIA’ Opposition Alliance MPs To Visit Manipur To Assess Manipur Violence Situation On July 29

NET Web Desk

Manipur, July 27, 2023: A delegation of more than 20 members of parliament from the opposition alliance INDIA is set to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, confirmed that the opposition leaders have been eager to visit the violence-affected state for some time. However, their previous attempts were denied permission due to the prevailing situation. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

The delegation will comprise several MPs from the 26-party alliance INDIA, all of whom have been advocating for discussions in both houses of Parliament concerning the situation in Manipur. Additionally, they are seeking a statement from the Prime Minister addressing the current scenario in the state.