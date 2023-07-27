Late CRPF Officer Sunil Kalita Honored With President’s Police Medal On 85th CRPF Raising Day

NET Web Desk

During the 85th raising day celebration of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the late Sunil Kalita, who valiantly sacrificed his life in a Maoist attack in Jharkhand in 2019, was posthumously awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Kumar Deka, and the Director General of CRPF, Sujoy Thaosen, presented the esteemed award to Kalita’s wife, Podumi Deka, in a touching ceremony. The medal was bestowed upon Kalita to honor his exceptional bravery, courage, and unwavering dedication to serving the nation.

Sunil Kalita, a fearless member of the 209 COBRA battalion, sustained grave injuries in an IED blast orchestrated by Maoists in Saraikela district, Jharkhand, on May 28, 2019. Despite receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi from June 4, 2019, his injuries proved fatal, and he tragically passed away on June 13, 2019.

Kalita’s remarkable commitment to anti-naxal operations and his ultimate sacrifice were recognized and praised by various dignitaries. The posthumous presentation of the President’s Police Medal stands as a profound tribute to his extraordinary valor and unwavering dedication to the service of the nation.