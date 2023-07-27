Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Address NE States’ Assembly Speakers on July 29

NET Web Desk

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is slated to lead a significant conference that will bring together the Assembly Speakers from the eight northeastern states on Saturday.

The two-day event, commencing on July 29, will be presided over by Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona. The primary focus of the conference will encompass discussions on effectively managing natural disasters and enhancing regional connectivity in the northeastern region.

The 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III, will take place in the scenic city of Shillong, beginning this Saturday. Assembly Speakers from the northeastern states will converge to participate in the conference, with delegates arriving in Meghalaya on Friday in preparation for the event.

The CPA India Region Zone III comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, stretching from Assam in the east to Gujarat in the west. The participating states include Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Notable figures addressing the conference include Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the first day of the event.

Furthermore, Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan will grace the gathering with his presence on Sunday, hosting a dinner for the esteemed delegates at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

As part of the conference’s activities, the delegates will embark on a visit to the captivating town of Sohra in the East Khasi Hills district on July 31. They will also partake in a lunch hosted by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma at a picturesque resort in the region.