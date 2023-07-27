Meghalaya: Justice Katakey Reveals 5 Lakh MT Of Coal For Auction In Next 2 Weeks

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 27, 2023: Justice (Retired) BP Katakey, who was appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to recommend measures for compliance with Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, revealed on July 27 that the state currently holds around 3.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of coal available for auction in different coal depots. Additionally, another 1.5 lakh metric tonnes are expected to arrive within the next 10 days, bringing the total to 5 lakh MT that will be auctioned, likely within the next two weeks.

During his investigation, Justice Katakey found that approximately 18 lakh metric tonnes of coal have gone missing. Discrepancies were found between the reported figures, with the Supreme Court affidavit mentioning 32 lakh MT of coal, while other assessments indicated 19 lakh MT or 14 lakh MT. Regardless of the exact missing quantity, the responsibility lies with the state government to account for the disappearance of coal.

Justice Katakey has called upon the government to take action in locating the missing coal and to identify any individuals involved in its disappearance.

Regarding illegal coal mining, Justice Katakey confirmed that some transportation of illegal coal is still ongoing, as evident by the registration of numerous cases for illegal mining and transportation. He reported a significant amount of illegal coal found in Gasuapara, Garo Hills, totaling approximately 20-21 thousand metric tonnes, which has been seized by the mining and geology department.

In terms of illegal coal plants, Justice Katakey mentioned that 9 chimneys were demolished in West Khasi Hills district and 5 to 6 chimneys were demolished in East Jaintia Hills district. However, the Supreme Court has currently stayed the demolition of chimneys. Furthermore, the state is home to more than 60 illegal coke plants.

Justice Katakey’s investigation sheds light on the issues surrounding coal management and enforcement in the state of Meghalaya.