Miscreants Killed Retired Engineer Near Mosque In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 27, 2023: A retired engineer was brutally killed by some goons while he was going to the mosque on Thursday morning in Hatigaon area of Guwahati, causing panic among the locals.

The horrific incident happened near Hatigaon Police Station, shocking the residents.

Initial reports suggest that the victim was on his way to the mosque on Thursday morning when he was assaulted by attackers. The culprits escaped from the spot after hitting the elderly man.

The deceased has been identified as Javed Ali Ahmed, a former engineer. Sources say that Ahmed was battered with an iron rod that resulted in his death.

Being contacted with the Officer-in-Charge of Hatigaon Police Station for more details on the alleged murder, the officer refused to comment on the matter.