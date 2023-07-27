Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Optimistic On Resolving Manipur Issues, Sees BJP Making Inroads In Tribal Belt

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29, 2023: The Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP leader Prof Dr Manik Saha expressed his belief that the problems in Manipur will eventually be resolved. He shared this view during an exclusive interview with PTI.

Dr Saha also stated that the BJP has been making progress in gaining support from the tribal communities in Tripura, which were previously under the influence of the tribal outfit TIPRA Motha, currently facing its own issues.

Dr Saha acknowledged that Manipur has experienced troubles in the past, particularly ethnic clashes, but he remains optimistic that these issues will be addressed in due course. Recently, there were demonstrations in Tripura by Kuki and other tribes protesting the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The TIPRA Motha, led by Pradyut Manikya Debbarma and Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal, has been in discussions with the Tripura government and the Central government. They are seeking greater autonomy and funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which the tribal party controls. Similarly, in Manipur, the Kuki and other tribal communities have demanded a separate administration or greater autonomy from the state to address the ongoing race riots.

Despite ongoing talks in Tripura and the yet-to-begin negotiations with Kuki leaders in Manipur, Saha believes that the BJP’s prospects for the 2024 Parliamentary elections will not be affected. He hinted that there are internal dissensions within TIPRa Motha, possibly leading to erosion of their voter base.

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, TIPRA Motha secured 13 seats and nearly 20 percent of the votes in the previous elections, playing a crucial role in the BJP’s victory. The RSS and BJP have been actively working among tribal communities, while the Congress and CPI(M) also have their own influence in tribal areas.

Regarding the speculation about TIPRA Motha joining the BJP government as part of a ‘peace’ deal, Saha stated that there is no such proposal currently. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of future negotiations, saying that in politics, anything is possible. Saha is confident that his party will win both Lok Sabha seats from Tripura, one of which is reserved for tribals, citing the Prime Minister’s Act East policy, which has brought infrastructure projects to the region, including new highways and railways.

He pointed out that the road from Sabroom in Tripura to Chittagong would provide connectivity to Southeast Asia, while the railway line through Bangladesh would reduce travel time to Kolkata and other mainland Indian cities.

Source: PTI