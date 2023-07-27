Tripura: Ranglong Community Holds Candlelight Vigil In Solidarity With Kuki-Zo Victims In Manipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 27, 2023: In a powerful display of unity and support, the Ranglong Community led by the Ranglong Youth Association (RYA) organized a Candlelight Vigil at Noagang, Dharmanagar in North Tripura district on Thursday evening to stand in solidarity with the Kuki-Zo brothers and sisters facing violence in Manipur.

The Vigil, attended by thousands of like-minded individuals from the Ranglong Community, aimed to express deep concern over the orchestrated pogrom against the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur. The participants voiced their collective shame at the recent incident, in which Meitei radicals in Manipur reportedly paraded and brutally assaulted Kuki-Zo sisters in broad daylight. The heinous and savage nature of the attack has left the entire human race in dismay.

During the gathering, community representatives made a heartfelt appeal to both the state and central government, urging immediate measures to restore peace and harmony in Manipur.

They presented a list of urgent demands, which included: Putting an end to violence against the Kuki-Zo brothers and sisters; Halting the burning alive of children and women; Putting an immediate stop to the culture of rape; Ensuring justice for the Kuki-Zo sisters who fell victim to the brutal assault; Ensuring transparency in the judicial proceedings against the perpetrators of the crime; and Condemning and rejecting any attempts to justify rape, beheading, and burning alive by certain Meitei intellectual radicals in Manipur.

The Ranglong Community also directed a specific appeal to the incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, calling for a change in his perspective regarding the Kuki-Zo nation. They emphasized the importance of accepting the diverse nature of Indian society or leaving the Kuki-Zo nation to administer themselves independently.

Throughout the vigil, prayers were offered for the two Kuki-Zo sisters and all other victims in Manipur. The Ranglong Community fervently hoped that God would grant them the strength to endure the pain and suffering they have been forced to endure.

The Candlelight Vigil served as a poignant reminder of the need for unity and collective action against violence and injustice, as people from all walks of life came together to support the Kuki-Zo community during these challenging times.