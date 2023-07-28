Arunachal Pradesh: Retired DDSE Arrested For Alleged Fake Appointments

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 28, 2023: A retired Deputy Director of School Education, Jomdo Lona, was apprehended by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) under the state vigilance department of Arunachal Pradesh. The arrest was made in connection with a case involving the alleged fake appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district.

The case came to light following a report by the state’s education department’s ‘Fact Finding Committee,’ prompting the registration of the case on July 7. The charges registered against the accused include sections 120 (B), 420, 409, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and R/W Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to the committee’s findings, the fake appointments of the 28 primary teachers occurred during the 2020-21 period. Superintendent of Police Anant Mittal is heading the SIC investigation into the matter.

To further probe the case, the SIC team conducted raids at various residential and office premises in Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring Assam. Additionally, the team also questioned the then Director of Elementary Education, Tapi Gao, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The authorities are determined to bring all those involved in the alleged fake appointments to justice, ensuring accountability and maintaining the integrity of the education system in the region.